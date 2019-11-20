Man found guilty in 2016 of sexually abusing a minor back in court fighting for new trial

A former teacher and coach at Tremont Consolidated School was in court today, fighting for a new trial.

51-year-old Ben Hodgdon was found guilty in 2016 of sexually abusing a minor.

He claims evidence and witnesses were tampered with during the trial and accusations were made during closing arguments that were not true.

An expert witness on prosecution testified today, saying the outcome of the trial could have been much different Hodgdon's attorney properly represented him.

Kyle Stanley the victim's brother said, "At this time of continued healing, I'm calling off all civilities and asking the general public and members of the community, that which I grew up in, to show support and sympathy to this broken child who through recent strengths has become my hero in life."

Hilary Hodgdon, Ben Hodgdon's wife said, "Finally the inconsistencies in the trial and in the entire investigative process are being heard because there has been so much clear evidence proving he didn't do it and yet the prosecutors just swept it all under the rug they made it unusable."

The hearing continues on Friday.