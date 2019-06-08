Man found deceased in back of car in Holden

Holden police are investigating the death of a man.

Police say a man's body was found in the back of a car parked at a church.

We're told the remains are being sent to the Chief Medical Examiner's Office.

Work is being done to try and identify the middle-aged man.

"We have been unable, so far, to identify who that person is, although we think we have an idea,” said Holden Police Chief, Chris Greeley. “We are currently being assisted by Maine State Police in that investigation."

