A Manchester man is formerly charged in connection with a robbery of a Farmingdale home.

Police say 39-year-old Jeremiah Bailie was arrested a week after he broke into a Northern Avenue home.

The Kennebec Journal reports he and two others are accused of going into the house and beating two people.

Police say Bailie and the others used a knife and gun to make the threats.

Charges against him include robbery, aggravated assault, and criminal restraint.