Man formally charged for shooting relative at a farm in Shirley

A man accused of shooting a distant relative at her business in Shirley has been formally charged with attempted murder.

24-year-old Christopher Hallowell was also indicted on a string of other charges including criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon and eluding an officer.

Police say in July he shot 29-year-old Megan Jennison of North Pointe Farm and Garden early in the morning while she was inside a horse barn.

Police arrested Hallowell after they say he took off from the scene, lead them on a car chase in Albion and then crashed into a field.

Prosecutors say Hallowell planned the shooting and waited inside the barn for Jennison, then fired at her.

Jennison escaped, ran down to the main road for help and got in passerby's truck.

And that's when prosecutors say Hallowell shot at the truck, too.

Jennison was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.