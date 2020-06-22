Maine man facing charges after Island Falls wildfire

The Maine Forest Service says a man is now facing charges for a 236-acre wildfire in Island Falls.

Officials say the 28-year-old man is charged with illegal disposal of lighted material.

His name is not being released.

The fire in May consumed nearly 240 acres before being contained.

Four nearby camps were spared.

The forest service says it cost more than $100,000 to fight the fire.

We're told Maine Forest Rangers have responded to 663 fires statewide in 2020 covering nearly 900 acres.

It's the second-highest fire count in a decade.

Wildfires caused by campfires have gone up 170 % compared to last year.