Man exposed himself to 2 University of Southern Maine students, officials say

University of Southern Maine Public Safety is investigating after receiving two reports of a man exposing himself.

Officials said both incidents were reported Thursday morning on the Gorham campus.

USM Public Safety said a man sitting in a pickup truck exposed himself to two female students.

One incident was on University Way outside of Corthell Hall. The second happened moments later on Campus Avenue near Philippi Hall.

In both incidents, the man called the student over and exposed himself while sitting in the truck, officials said.

Police searched the area but did not find the man or vehicle.

Officials said the man was described in his 30s, with with a dark colored "greasy" or "slicked back" hair, possibly pulled pack into a hair bun on top and shaved on the sides. He was wearing a dark-colored utility or mechanic's jacket.

The man was driving a dark gray or black mid-2000s Chevy or GMC pickup truck with rust on the fenders around the wheels, and bearing a Maine license plate ending in "E" or "UE."

Anyone with information is asked to call USM Public Safety at 207-780-5211.