Georgia man drowns trying to save father who fell into lake during fishing trip

Hananiah Israel said his brother Jeremiah was his sidekick, his best friend and his travel buddy.

Jeremiah Israel drowned trying to save his father after he fell into a lake in Georgia. (Source: WSB/Cox/Israel family/CNN)

"He was a great soul," he said.

On Sunday night, his brother and their father Jeremiah Israel Sr. went fishing on West Point Lake in Troup County.

They were still on the water just after midnight Monday morning when Israel Sr. fell in.

"My dad fell asleep on the boat, and he woke up thinking he was home, and I suppose he fell out of the boat,” Hananiah Israel said. “He woke up, walked out like he was home, like in his room or whatever, and walked into the water, fell into the water, and my brother tried to save him … my brother can’t swim."

Nearby boaters saw what was happening, and they were able to pull the father to safety.

Search crews found 33-year-old Jeremiah Israel’s body a few hours later.

"The world is a bit dim now without him here,” Hananiah Israel said.

His pictures are proof that his brother’s smile and positive energy were contagious.

Hananiah Israel said he knows his brother would want him to stay strong for their parents and other siblings.

"He was definitely a hero for what he did trying to save my dad," he said.

