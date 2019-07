A Franklin man died Monday morning while trying to launch his boat.

Wardens say 74-year-old Ronald Thomas was trying to get his sixteen foot boat into the water at the public boat launch on Tunk Lake in Township 10.

They say the bow line broke and the boat started to float away.

According to wardens, Thomas tried to swim out to get his boat but died while doing so.

The Medical Examiner's Office will try to determine what caused his death.