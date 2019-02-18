Man dies after two-car crash in Belfast Friday afternoon

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - A man from Liberty was killed in a two car crash in Belfast Friday.
It happened right outside the Belfast Curling Club on Route 3 around 1:30 in the afternoon.
Police say 32-year old Shana Lee Harriman of Montville was traveling west on Route 3 when she lost control, spun sideways, and slid into the path of 61-year old Terri Curtis of Belmont.
Curtis's car hit the passenger side of Harriman's car.
Harriman's passenger, 38-year old Billy Jo Sherman, died at the scene.
Both drivers are currently at a local hospital being treated for their injuries.
Police say weather likely played a role in the crash.