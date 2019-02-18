Man dies after two-car crash in Belfast Friday afternoon

A man from Liberty was killed in a two car crash in Belfast Friday.

It happened right outside the Belfast Curling Club on Route 3 around 1:30 in the afternoon.

Police say 32-year old Shana Lee Harriman of Montville was traveling west on Route 3 when she lost control, spun sideways, and slid into the path of 61-year old Terri Curtis of Belmont.

Curtis's car hit the passenger side of Harriman's car.

Harriman's passenger, 38-year old Billy Jo Sherman, died at the scene.

Both drivers are currently at a local hospital being treated for their injuries.

Police say weather likely played a role in the crash.