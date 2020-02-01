Man dies due to injuries sustained in altercation in Bangor

One man is dead following an altercation in Bangor early Saturday morning.

Police say they responded to a business on Harlow Street just after 1 a.m. for a report of an injured male in the parking lot.

They say the man had been involved in a fight and as a result had sustained life-threatening injuries.

Officials say he was taken to a Bangor hospital where he later died.

His name is not being released at this time.

We're told his body will be taken to the Medical Examiner's Office in Augusta.

Police believe this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

Anyone who witnessed the altercation is asked to call police at 947-7382.