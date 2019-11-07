Man dies after canoe capsizes in Sullivan

Searchers recovered the body of a canoeist in Flanders Bay in Hancock County.

Authorities say two men were in the boat when it tipped over about 100 yards off shore near Ober Cove Road in Sullivan.

It happened around 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

Officials say the water temperature at the time of the search was just 52 degrees.

Authorities say the men were planning to harvest clams.

The man who survived swam to shore for help.

Authorities say it appears neither of the men was wearing a life jacket.

Their names are being withheld until families are notified.