Man dies after Vassalboro fire

A man is dead after a house fire in Vassalboro.

Fire crews responded to the home on Hussey Hill Road just after 5 Thursday evening.

When they got inside the house, they say it was full of smoke.

Fire officials tell TV5 it started in the kitchen and they were able to put it out quickly.

The man's name is not being released at this time.

Sgt. Joel Davis, Maine State Fire Marshal's Office, said, "The person that was in the building was unconscious. They couldn't revive him outside the building, so they passed away."

Investigators with the State Fire Marshal's Office are on the scene trying to figure out what caused the fire.