A Northern Maine man has died from injuries suffered last week in a snowmobile crash.

The Maine Warden Service says 57-year old Luke Beaulieu of Saint David was riding off the Gagnon Road in Madawaska when he hit a tree and was thrown from the machine.

He was taken to an area hospital then transported to a Bangor hospital where he died Saturday.

It's the 10th snowmobile death this winter in Maine.