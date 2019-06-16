Man dead, three others injured after crash in Buckfield

One man is dead and three others are injured after a crash in Buckfield early Sunday morning.

Oxford County deputies said two drivers collided around 1 a.m. where Route 117 meets North Whitman School Road and South Whitman School Road.

A passenger in a sedan was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver had to be airlifted to a hospital in Lewiston. Another woman inside the sedan was taken to an area hospital.

The driver of the other car was also taken to a hospital.

The names of those involved have not been released.

Investigators had the road closed for hours, but it is open to traffic now.

They're working to determine what caused the crash.