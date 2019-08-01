Man crashes moped into parked boat, dies

A 20-year-old man was killed in a crash on High Street in Saco, according to police.

Jerry Garcia Jr., of Saco, was riding a moped when he lost control and crashed into a parked boat, police said.

Witnesses say the crash happened around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Police said neighbors rushed to help him, but he was badly injured and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

There is a makeshift memorial on High Street near where the crash happened.

Police are still investigating the crash and trying to figure out why Garcia crashed.