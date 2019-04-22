Man convicted of murdering woman in North Anson in 1980 pushes for appeal, again

A man found guilty of murdering a woman in North Anson in 1980 went back before a judge Monday in Skowhegan, in an effort to appeal his case for the third time.

62-year-old Jay Mercier from Industry is serving 70 years in prison for the beating death of 20-year-old Rita St. Peter.

Mercier raped St. Peter before attacking her with a tire iron and running over her with a truck.

A jury convicted him in 2012, more than three decades after St. Peter was killed.

St. Peter's death was one of the oldest cold cases in the state until DNA found on a cigarette butt connected Mercier to the crime in 2010.

Last fall, Mercier was appointed his fourth lawyer who argued new DNA technology could prove him innocent.

She also requested the court disqualify the Attorney General's Office from the case.

The judge rejected those points.

But Mercier's lawyer is continuing to push for an appeal.

The Attorney General's Office says the hearing is expected to last most of the week.

