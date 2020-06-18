Man sentenced last year for murder in Sherman given a new trial after Maine Supreme Court ruling

A Massachusetts man convicted of murder and robbery in Aroostook County is getting a new trial.

The Maine Supreme Court threw out the convictions against 24-year-old Marcus Asante.

Asante was found guilty of shooting Douglas Morin Junior nine times during a drug deal in Sherman in October 2016.

He was sentenced to 35 years in prison.

During the trial, state prosecutors argued Asante and Morin's cousin, Tia Ludwick, made a plan to rob Morin.

Asante testified that wasn't the case and that Morin pulled out a gun after the deal was called off.

Asante's lawyers argued the judge made mistakes in instruction to the jury.

The high court agreed and said there was no evidence Asante had intentionally planned to inflict bodily harm against Morin - and the jury verdict was based on impermissable criteria.