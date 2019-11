A man convicted of murder in New Mexico was arrested by Maine State Police in Enfield.

According to the Santa Fe New Mexican, Ernesto Valdez was sentenced to eight years in prison and five years probation for stabbing a man to death in 2010.

Police say he violated probation by cutting off his ankle monitor and fleeing to Maine.

Valdez was in a Bangor courtroom Tuesday where he waived his rights.

He will be taken back to New Mexico in the coming days.