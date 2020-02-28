Man convicted of Christmas Day murder of wife denied new trial

Bangor, ME (WABI)- An Ellsworth man found guilty of murdering his wife on Christmas Day 7 years ago, was denied a post-conviction review.
The Ellsworth American reports Christopher Saenz's request was denied by a judge earlier this week.
Saenz is serving a 47-year sentence for beating his wife, Hilary to death in 2013. He was convicted two years later.
During a hearing in Bangor last October, Saenz claimed his legal counsel was ineffective.
His new lawyer argued Saenz was advised by his former lawyer not to take a plea deal.
According to the newspaper, the judge found fault with all of Saenz' claims.