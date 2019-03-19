Man convicted for fatal 2014 crash in Court Tuesday for a probation violation

In 2014 Scott Ramsdell of Cutler crossed the center line and hit a vehicle head on. Denise Golding of Eddington died in the crash.

Cutler served his prison time, and was released on probation, but violated those conditions.

Tuesday he was in Court where the possibility of Ramsdell going back to jail was possible.

But there was an deal reached for Ramsdell to be admitted to a rehab program in Southern Maine.

However the judge in the case needed more information to make a decision.

"I think the plan is to come back here for sentencing at which point we anticipate an open plea your honor where the Court will determine how much credit Mr. Ramsdell should get for having completed that program."

"Is the State in agreement on that Ms. Lynch?" "Your Honor the State's in not enthusiastic agreement about it"

Ramsdell voluntarily took a drug test while on probation earlier than he was scheduled to do so knowing he would fail.

"I just had enough, I lost my girl, I lost everything, so I hit rock bottom. I went out and used."

Ramsdell was able to get in to a rehab and recovery facility in North Berwick, for a six month program.

Denise Golding's mother addressed the Court as part of the proceedings and told the Judge these she hopes it would help Ramsdell but isn't sure if it will.

"If it would help that would be wonderful, if he could get rehab, off the drugs and stay off of them that would be great...but, that whole drug community is so foreign to me I don't know what it would take for a rehab to help somebody that has been an addict for a long time."

But neither the District Attorney nor Ramsdell's defense attorney could provide much information about the rehab facilty or their programming.

"This is a very, very, serious case and a very serious matter with very significant history and the Court's not prepared to make a ruling on this issue until there's actual information that is available."

The next step is the State and the defense will both provide more information about the recovery and rehab program Scott Ramsdell was admitted in to.

That will be presented as part of a bail ammendment in Court next Wednesday the 27th.

Somewhat dependant on that will be a decision on the motion to revoke Ramsdell's probation which is scheduled for April 16th.

