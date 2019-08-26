Man charged with stalking 14-year-old girl

A man who recently moved to Bangor has been charged with stalking.

Authorities say a local family reported that 46-year-old Brian McDonald was following their 14-year-old child.

They say their investigation revealed McDonald made repeated attempts to contact the girl.

Police arrested McDonald and charged him with stalking.

McDonald was convicted of stalking in another state back in 2012.

He's being held on $5,000 bail and due back in court in October.

If you or someone you know needs resources or support related to sexual violence, contact the Maine Coalition Against Sexual Assault's 24/7 hotline at 800-871-7741.