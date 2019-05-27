Man charged with robbing Bangor credit union to appear in federal court

A man accused of robbing a Bangor credit union in March will appear in federal court.

59-year-old Ronald Tilley of Hampden is scheduled to enter a plea Tuesday in Bangor.

He was arrested in Connecticut for theft about a week after the Down East Credit Union was robbed.

That's when authorities discovered Tilley was wanted in Maine.

We're told Tilley went into the Springer Drive branch and demanded cash.

He allegedly threaten to shoot a gun if he didn't get the money.

Tilley was extradited to Bangor and taken to the Penobscot County jail.