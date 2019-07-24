Man charged with robbery in Augusta

Just minutes after a robbery was reported in Augusta, police had the culprit in cuffs.

Police were called to the Mobil Mart on Bangor Street around 5 yesterday.

Someone walked into the store, threatened to use a weapon and demanded cash.

Authorities say they immediately spotted the suspect, 38-year old Barry Grant of Augusta. He tried running from officers but was quickly arrested.

Grant is charged with robbery.

Police believe this robbery as well as one at the Augusta Quick Mart and Walgreens earlier this week, are all connected.

