Man charged with murder following shooting in Swanville

One man is dead, another charged with his murder after a shooting in Swanville early Friday morning.

22-year-old Austin McDevitt of Morrill has been charged with murder. State Police believe he shot and killed 26-year-old Shane Sauer of Belfast.

They were called to the Oak Hill Road in Swanville early Friday morning.

"Police were first notified about 4:45 this morning," said State Police Spokesperson Steve McCausland. "Belfast Police got the initial report and sent officers from Belfast Police. Deputies from Waldo County were the first to arrive on scene, and then they were joined by a team of state police detectives and evidence technicians afterwards."

According to law enforcement, the shooting took place outside a cabin behind the home, and a woman was there when it happened, but is not charged.

Police say the three people all knew each other, but did not live on the property.

Police would not comment further on the trio's relationship at this early stage in the investigation.

"At this point, we are still trying to determine the circumstances of what happened," said McCausland. "There's a lot of work that is going to have to be completed today and most likely tomorrow. All of that will come together as we put this case together. We were in consultation with the Attorney General's Office all morning long. The decision was made late morning to charge McDevitt with murder and that's what happened at the sheriffs office around 11:30."

McDevitt will be held without bail and is expected to make his first appearance in court early next week.

