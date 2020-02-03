Man charged with murder after four people found shot in Washington County, three dead, one hospitalized

Police say three people are dead, and another injured after a shooting spree in Washington County.

State Police say just before 11am Monday, they were called to a home on Kennebec Road in Machias where they found the body of one man, and found a woman who had been shot.

That woman was taken to the hospital. The extent of her injuries has not been released.

Police say at a Roques Bluff home, they found another man who had been killed.

And at a second home on Kennebec Road in Machias, a woman was found dead. Police say she had also been shot.

A short time after the original call, police located 63 year old Thomas Bonfanti at the American Legion hall in Machias. Bonfanti was taken into custody and charged with murder.

Police say Bonfanti knew his victims. Bonfanti's motive is not yet known.

Police have identified the deceased as 57 year old Shawn Currey, 33 year old Samuel Powers, and 49 year old Jennifer Bryant-Flynn.

Police do not believe there are any other victims or suspects involved in today's shootings.