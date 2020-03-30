Man charged with manslaughter in connection with July 2019 crash

A Norridgewock man has been charged with manslaughter for his role in a deadly crash in Madison last summer.

51 year old David Obert was summonsed on that charge in early last month.

Police say Obert was driving a dump truck on Ward Hill Road in July when he collided with a Madison couple's car...

Authorities say 85-year-old Joyce Gipson and her husband, 80-year-old Keith Blackwell had just left their home on Preble Avenue.

The Kennebec Journal reports Obert has pleaded not guilty.

His lawyer says it was an accident and that Gipson pulled out in to the path of Obert's truck.