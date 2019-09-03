Man charged with manslaughter for Acadia National Park crash appears in federal court

Court documents say he was driving a car that crashed around three Saturday morning on the Park Loop Road.

The documents say Manubolu told police he was out drinking in Bar Harbor with friends until at least one that morning and said his friends wanted him to drive because he felt he could.

He said he lost control of his vehicle on a curve and hit a tree.

Police say he was going well over the 25 mile per hour speed limit, based on skid marks and vehicle damage.

36-year-old Lenny Fuchs, 30-year-old Laura Leong and 27-year-old Zeeshan Mohammed all of New York City were killed.

Manubola was taken to a hospital and arrested upon release.

In court Tuesday, the judge told him he was facing a maximum penatly of 30 years in prison for each manslaughter charge.

"I don't remember the last time we had a fatal accident at the park of this severity but as I said, this is an on-going investigation and until the investigation concludes we won't have any comment," said Acadia National Park Deputy Chief Therese Picard.

None of the attorneys would comment on the case.

Manubola is being held at the Hancock County Jail.

He's due back in court next Tuesday.