Man charged with killing Richmond man ordered held without bail

An Augusta man charged with murdering a Richmond man last year made his first court appearance on Monday.

Maine State Police arrested Tyon Shuron, 42, Friday afternoon, according to a State Police spokesman.

Shuron is accused of killing Andrew Sherman, 48, of Richmond.

Sherman's body was found in his home at 7 Washington Place on Oct. 11.

Shuron did not enter a plea during Monday's court appearance and was ordered held without bail.

Shuron is scheduled to appear in court in April.