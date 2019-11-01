Man charged with child porn possession, police say some of the children are from Maine

State police say children from Maine could be among the victims of a Skowhegan man who faces porn charges.

Police have seized several electronic devices from the Hilltop Drive home of 28-year-old Christopher Raiche.

Investigators say he worked at the T-Mobile call center in Oakland, but was also a babysitter at his home and other locations.

He's being held on $250,000 bail.

Some Maine children have been identified as possible victims, and police believe there might be more victims in the state.

Anyone with information on Raiche or potential victims is asked to call the Computer Crimes Unit at 624-7076.

