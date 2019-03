A Vassalboro man is accused of assaulting his infant son.

23-year-old Dylan Wood is free on bail.

He was arrested Saturday.

His eight month old son was living with Wood when the boy was taken to a hospital on January 2nd.

A facebook page run by the baby's mother says the boy faces many medical struggles.

He was taken to a rehab facility in Massachusetts.

To follow the boy's progress, look up "The Justice For Baby Blaze" facebook page.