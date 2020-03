An Augusta man is charged with arson for setting a fire inside his apartment Monday morning that displaced nine other tenants in the building.

Authorities say 45-year-old Larry Doyen set a cardboard box on fire.

Police located Doyen on a nearby street a short time after firefighters arrived at the building.

Fire crews say the sprinkler system kept the damage to a minimum.

Working smoke detectors are credited with helping the other tenants safely escape.