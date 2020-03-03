Man charged with animal cruelty now facing charges from domestic violence call

A Hancock man accused of killing a lobsterman's dog in 2018 was back in court in Ellsworth today facing charges in a different case.

38 year old Nathan Burke pleaded not guilty to criminal restraint and bail violation.

He was arrested in January after a domestic violence call to his girlfriend's house in Gouldsboro.

Before that Burke had been wanted by police for months for violations of bail from torturing and killing the dog named Franky in Winter Harbor.

Burke's lawyer says he expects Burke's animal cruelty charge and these new charges could be dealt with together.

"He has a bigger case that's probably going to make the docket call in April and go to trial in April or May. So this is just another add on, so we'll see where it goes," said Jeffrey Toothaker, Burke's lawyer.

Burke was one of two people arrested for torturing Franky the dog to death.

24 year old Justin Chipman was sentence in January to a year in prison.