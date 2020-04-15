Man charged after mailboxes and other property found damaged

A Hallowell man faces charges after police say he ran over several mailboxes with his pickup truck.

47 year old Randy Tremaine is charged with aggravated criminal mischief and leaving the scene of an accident.

Authorities say they were called last week when neighbors noticed several damaged mailboxes, fences, and utility poles, which police determined had been struck by a vehicle.

They say at this point 26 victims have been identified in the Belgrade and Oakland area.

Police estimate the damages to be valued at more than $4,000.

Tremaine is scheduled to appear in court in July.