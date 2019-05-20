Man charged after driving off highway in Brewer

A man is facing charges after his car went off the interstate Monday afternoon..

43-year-old Steven Biron of Salsbury Cove is charged with failure to maintain control of a vehicle.

Police say he was driving east on 395 in Brewer exiting toward Holden when he failed to make the turn and went into the median.

He wasn't hurt.

Police say a person who called in the crash told them Biron was traveling at a high rate of speed and had just passed them.

Biron said he looked down at his GPS and that's what led to it...