Man awarded Challenge Coin for helping to save life in Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) Police have recognized the efforts of a man who helped save the life of a person who was shot in Bangor.
Kyle Langlois is an employee of Sprague's Nursery and was given a challenge coin by Bangor officers.
When two men shot each other near his place of work last month, police say Langlois saw one of shooters get into a car and drive away.
We're told that's when he jumped into action to help the other person by making a tourniquet from his own belt.
Police say his action saved that person's leg and more than likely his life.