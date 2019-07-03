Man awarded Challenge Coin for helping to save life in Bangor

Police have recognized the efforts of a man who helped save the life of a person who was shot in Bangor.

Kyle Langlois is an employee of Sprague's Nursery and was given a challenge coin by Bangor officers.

When two men shot each other near his place of work last month, police say Langlois saw one of shooters get into a car and drive away.

We're told that's when he jumped into action to help the other person by making a tourniquet from his own belt.

Police say his action saved that person's leg and more than likely his life.

