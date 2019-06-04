Out of state man arrested, faces drug charge

An out of state man was arrested after being found slumped over behind the wheel in Bangor last week.

Police said they took 50-year-old Victor Arroyo of Florida and Massachusetts into custody for a traffic violation.

Officers said they then found $8,000 on him and 150 grams of suspected fentanyl in the vehicle.

We're told drug agents got a search warrant and said they later found another 150 grams of fentanyl in the SUV.

Arroyo has been charged with aggravated trafficking.

His bail was set at $40,000.