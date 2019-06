Police in Bangor have arrested a man in connection with a shooting that happened on June 18.

51 year old Albe Lagasse from Bangor is charged with elevated aggravated assault.

Police say a dispute about a woman led to the Albee and another man exchanging gunfire.

They say during the argument, Lagasse produced a firearm and fired it. Then police say the victim allegedly returned fire, causing Lagasse's injury.

Both men were taken to the hospital.