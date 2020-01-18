Man arrested in Presque Isle on Domestic Violence Warrant

A man with a Domestic Violence Assault warrant was arrested today in Presque Isle.

Phillip Sprague is accused of assaulting someone back on January 8th, in Fort Fairfield.

Sprague entered the home of his alledged victim in Presque Isle at 4 P-M yesterday.

A neighbor called 9-1-1 and when officers responded to investigate they found Sprague had jumped out of a second story window and fled.

Presque Isle Police updated the public that they arrested Sprague earlier on Saturday.

