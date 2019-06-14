Man arrested for trying to rob Glenburn convenience store

Police say a man has been arrested for trying to rob Tocci's Checkout Convenience Store in Glenburn Friday night

Officials say around 8 p.m. 40-year-old Preston Harris of Glenburn displayed a firearm and demanded money but then fled the store.

We're told he was arrested on Sandy Point Road in Glenburn which is about a half a mile from the store.

Authorities say Harris is being charged with robbery and violating the conditions of release.

Harris was taken to the Penobscot County Jail.