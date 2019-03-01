Man arrested for allegedly causing Millinocket church fire

An arrest has been made in connection with a fire at a Millinocket church last June.

21-year-old Adam Turner of Millinocket faces burglary and arson charges.

Investigators say DNA evidence led them to Turner.

The pastor at the Church of the Nazarene discovered the flames and used a fire extinguisher to put out most of the fire.

Authorities say there were three separate fires turner started inside the Forest Avenue church.

They say he has no affiliation to the church.

Investigators say the fire caused $60,000 in damage.

Turner is being held on $20,000 bail.