Man arrested for string of crimes in the Bangor area has pleaded guilty to burglary

A man who was arrested for a string of crimes in the Bangor area last summer has pleaded guilty to burglary.

Police say 33-year-old Christopher Barkac broke into Calvary Baptist Church and the Bangor Area Recovery Network in June.

According to police, Barkac stole gift cards from the Brewer church which he was seen on video surveillance using to purchase things.

Police say Barkac also broke into the Columbia Street Baptist Church in Bangor, causing about $7,000 in damage.

We're told Barkac broke into Sawyer Arena, Mansfield Stadium and Tesoro's restaurant, too.

Barkac was sentenced to 6 months in jail, but the judge allowed for the time he had served to be used toward that sentence, so Barkac is free on bail and on probation.

He was also ordered to pay nearly $3,000 in restitution.