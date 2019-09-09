Man arrested and charged after stabbing in Millinocket

A Millinocket teenager is facing charges in connection with a stabbing late Sunday night.

Millinocket Police were called to a home on Prospect Street around 10:30 in the evening for a report that several people were stabbed. When officers arrived, they found a man who was stabbed twice and a woman who was struck several times in the head and neck area.

Both were taken to a hospital where they were treated and released.

Police arrested 18-year old Hunter Cote on charges of aggravated assault and assault.

The investigation continues.