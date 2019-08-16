Man arrested after situation at his Sidney home

One man is under arrest after a situation in Sidney today.

A heavy police presence could be seen at the home of 40-year-old Randy Wathen on Richard Street for much of the afternoon.

Police say Wathen is charged with domestic violence aggravated assault in connection with an incident that happened in Portland last night.

They say when they tried to serve a warrant today regarding that incident, Wathen would not come out and displayed a handgun, causing the hours long standoff.

