Man arrested after robbery and shooting in Auburn

One man is in critical condition after police say he was shot by the people he was trying to rob.

Auburn police say just after midnight Monday, a man and woman were talking after work in a Center Street parking lot.

They were approached by two men, one of whom was holding a gun.

The suspects demanded money and the victim's cell phones.

One victim told the pair he needed to get those items from his car. Inside he pulled out his 9mm handgun and fired several shots.

The pair ran off but didn't get very far. When police arrived at the scene of the robbery, they also got a call about a gunshot victim in the same parking lot.

It was later discovered that the gun used in the robbery was a BB gun designed to look like a revolver.

William Beasley was arrested and charged with one count of robbery.

His accomplice, who has not been named, is in critical condition at Central Maine Medical Center.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and more charges are expected.