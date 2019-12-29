Man arrested after leading police on several high-speed chases

A man who was wanted for his involvement with two incidents in Bangor where he allegedly fled from police on Thursday, December 26th has been arrested.

According to the East Millinocket Police Department 29-year-old, Perry Newell of Bangor was located in Medway on Friday where he allegedly fled from police.

When Newell was approached by officers in Medway he also fled and led police on a high-speed chase on Interstate 95 reaching speeds of over 100 miles an hour.

The vehicle was then found in a median where the driver had fled on foot.

A search involving multiple agencies ensued and led police to Pea Ridge Road in Chester.

Officers then believed Newell was possibly armed with a firearm and was not located.

He was later apprehended by the Penobscot County Sherriff's Office after being involved with another incident on Saturday, December 28th.

Newell is being held at the Penobscot County Jail.