Man arrested after fatal crash in Litchfield

According to State Police 60-year-old, Shawn Metayer of Litchfield was arrested this afternoon after warrants of his arrest from the fatal Litchfield crash on November 9th.

He was arrested at his home after being released from the hospital.

The warrants were two counts of class A manslaughter and one charge of operating under the influence.

Derek Trudeau and his wife Stephanie Trudeau died at the scene.

He is being held at the Kennebec County Jail without bail is due in court Monday morning.