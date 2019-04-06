Man arrested after armed robbery in Gray and police standoff

A man has been arrested, accused of robbing the Cumberland Farms in Gray.

Cumberland County deputies said Jarryd King then led authorities on a chase before he was taken into custody early Saturday morning.

Deputies said King entered the Cumberland Farms just before 5 a.m. and demanded the clerk hand over money. He appeared to have a weapon in his pocket. They said King got away with cash and headed south on Route 100 in a vehicle.

Minutes later, Falmouth police spotted that vehicle and tried to stop King. He led them on a chase that ended in a crash in Windham near Leighton Road. Officers with several departments were able to track King down in the woods using K-9 units.

King refused to cooperate, leaving police in a brief standoff. Eventually, authorities were able to take him into custody without any injuries.

He faces several charges. King is awaiting his arraignment at the Cumberland County Jail.