Man arrested after allegedly stealing vehicle and leading police in high speed chase

A man accused of stealing a vehicle from a Newport car dealer was arrested in Littleton Thursday night.

Houlton Police say 59-year-old Courtney Welton of Weston has been known to be dangerous.

Police say following a test drive Thursday afternoon, he returned to Hartley's dealership on Moosehead Trail and stole the SUV.

Houlton police say when they followed him he accelerated but they slowed down because of road conditions.

A state trooper found him after he pulled down a road that's not fully plowed in winter.

Welton faces charges in Penobscot and Aroostook counties.