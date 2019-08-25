Man arrested after 43-mile chase in Oxford County

A man was arrested after allegedly leading police on a 43-mile chase through Oxford County on Sunday morning.

Zachary Yahn, 27, of Dixfield, was chased by several law enforcement departments through eight different towns.

Around 10:30 a.m., police responded to a call of a man with a gun and notified other agencies.

Mexico police spotted a vehicle, the driver refused to stop, and a chase began.

Police ended the pursuit in Rumford with a PIT maneuver at the intersection of Congress Street and Route 108.

Yahn was arrested and charged with criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon and eluding police officers.