Man appears in Bangor Court following Medway incident

A Medway man was in court Friday following an incident Wednesday night.

54-year-old Richard Souza is facing seven charges including reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, terrorizing and resisting arrest.

According to court documents the incident stems from a domestic violence situation. The documents say Souza tried to run one of the named victims over with his car.

Police arrived at the home around 11 Wednesday night, after being told multiple gunshots were fired.

Court documents say those shots were fired in self-defense.

Souza has an extensive criminal history.

Chris Almy, Asst. District Attorney said, "He's been a fugitive from justice in the past and he also has a federal conviction for some courted tax fraud and he has done prison time. The crux of this case happened when his domestic partner obtained a protection order that prohibited him from coming on to her property and he is accused of violating that and also threatening to kill some people that were on the property."

Souza is being held on $1,500 cash bail.

He's due back in court in September.